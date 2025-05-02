Cat miraculously survives fall in Utah canyon that tragically kills couple

Bryce Canyon City, Utah - A cat that fell alongside a couple into a 115-meter-high canyon was the only survivor of the tragic incident in Utah, an animal protection organization said Thursday.

A cat was the only survivor of a tragic incident at Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah that killed two people. © IMAGO / robertharding

The feline "was found in a black soft-sided carrier that was dirty and torn, but seemed to have weathered the fall fairly well," the Best Friends Animal Society said.

Its staff estimated the cat is 12 years old. She was found next to two people, a couple that local authorities said had died after falling from a popular tourist spot within Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah earlier this week.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday identified the victims of the tragedy as Matthew Nannen (45) and Bailee Crane (58).

Local media reported the couple died between Monday and Tuesday. The cat, now named Mirage, was rescued alive Tuesday night and taken to an animal facility.

"She was matted and a bit sore, but friendly upon examination, as well as drinking and eating on her own," the Best Friends Animal Society said.