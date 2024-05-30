Cat moonwalk dances his way straight into TikTokers' hearts!

Hubert the cat 's glorious "dance dance" skills have sent a viral TikTok video's views straight to the moon!

An adorable video posted by TikTok user @mycatispeople shows Hubert's human sweetly asking the cat to "show off your dance dance?"

With that the kitty, who appears to be a Himalayan or a Ragdoll cat, suddenly takes to the stage!

He springs onto the dining room table in one bound, sliding his front paws into a hilariously dramatic pose.

Then Hubert starts pawing at the slippery surface in his best impression of Michael Jackson's iconic "moonwalk" dance made famous from the music video and live performances of his hit song Billie Jean.

After tuckering himself out on the dance floor, the cat rests on his stomach as his owner thanks him for the free show!

The video, which is captioned, "He hopes you like his dance dance!" sits at 1.3 million views and counting!