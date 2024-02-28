Cat mourns dog sibling in the most heartbreaking way

North Carolina - Goose the cat has found a special way of grieving his dog sibling, and TikTokers are in tears.

Goose the cat has found a special way of grieving his dog sibling, and TikTokers are in tears. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTik/@wackdog

No one had time to say goodbye to Jessie the dog when she "passed away suddenly," and her humans aren't the only ones mourning the loss.

A TikTok user by the handle of WackDog posted a video explaining how Goose the cat has been dealing with the unexpected passing.

The owner explained in the video that Goose had been acting strangely ever since Jessie died.

Beyond just general sadness over the dog's absence and cuddling up to a towel that still had the pup's scent on it, Goose had been "acting like he sees something."

The pet owner caught the cat's behavior on camera in a video showing the animal looking up and around at the ceiling as if following something invisible with his eyes.

Right after, the cat starts "making biscuits" on the towel, as if he feels Jessie's presence nearby.

The video is captioned, "I hope he was able to say goodbye in his own way."

While the owner doesn't know what Goose is doing or why, it seems to be providing the kitty a sense of comfort in the wake of Jessie's passing.