Cat owner asks Reddit for advice, but commenters are instantly horrified: "The fear I felt seeing this"

Las Vegas, Nevada - This Ragdoll cat owner shared a photo of her furry friend on Reddit with the question, "Anybody seen this happen before?" What came next shocked her!

"Mina is my 1-year-old ragdoll fur baby princess," Mina's owner told Newsweek.

"I went into the kitchen to make dinner, turned on the light, and saw her eyes looked strange."

The unusual thing was that, when the lights came back up, Mina's pupils were suddenly different sizes.

Countless commenters urged her and Mina to go to the animal hospital ASAP.

"I was an EMT and in humans that generally means a neurological injury or damage that requires immediate medical intervention. I recommend going to an emergency vet like now," responded one.

"The fear I felt seeing this. Is she okay? Please say yes!" wrote another user.

Mina's mom worriedly called her vet, who reacted with concern and sent the two of them straight to an emergency clinic on suspicion of a brain bleed.

What followed was a nerve-wracking five hours for the duo. The vets tried several times to take blood from the cat, but little Mina was not having it.

It was only after a sedative that they succeeded. Then came the relief: all the tests were normal, Mina was healthy, and her pupils were already starting to return to normal.