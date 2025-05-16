Cat owner catches his pet doing the sweetest thing while he slept!

Cat owner Nick Filippou has been filming videos of himself sleeping beside his pet Minnie for years, having even installed a camera in his room for this purpose. But one night, the 34-year-old captured an unexpectedly sweet gesture from the kitty!

The video footage went viral earlier this month, and the two-minute TikTok sees Minnie crawling on and around her sleeping owner.

Nick appears to react at some moments, but the part that has everyone swooning is when the cat appears to put her paw on her owner's hand.

"I caught Minnie holding my hand while I slept," he wrote in the caption.

And the proud cat dad doesn't think the moment was an accident!

As he told Newsweek, Minnie has been repeating the gesture in more recent videos from nighttime.

"Minnie doesn't seem to notice the camera," he explained. "Every night, she snuggles up next to me, and she'll get mad when I go to bed without her."

Nick and Minnie's bond goes back about a decade, which is when the TikToker first rescued the now-thirteen-year-old cat from a local shelter.