Cat owner fears her rescued stray might not come home – until this happens

England, UK - Malvika recently experienced a funny and heartwarming moment with her rescue cat on TikTok that went viral.

When Malvika let her cat out for the first time, she was worried whether the furry friend will come back. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Malvika.jaganmoha

The woman rescued her cat Audrey from off the street last November, initially intending to simply foster the animal until she could find a forever home.

But Audrey quickly won Malvika's heart, as she told Newsweek: "When the time came, I just couldn't do it. I was totally in love with her."

After Malvika had taken care of all the necessary vaccinations for the furry friend, it was finally time to let the cat outside again to play and explore.

The Englishwoman was terrified that Audrey wouldn't come back, however.

In a TikTok video that quickly went viral, she shared her thoughts and filmed the front door when it was time for the kitty to come home for the night.

Suddenly, a little black and white face appeared from behind the glass window as the furry friend jumped excitedly to make sure Audrey would let her back in.