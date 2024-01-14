Cat owner gets heartwarming surprise after installing security camera

After installing a new security camera, one woman got an unexpected surprise courtesy of her boyfriend, Chris, and her beloved cat , Biscuit.

Chris surprised his girlfriend with an adorable moment starring her beloved cat, Biscuit. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@toastybiscuit

In September 2021, Chris agreed to look after his girlfriend's cat while she was hospitalized for a few days.

Chris was aware that the camera had recently been installed, so he kept himself – and Biscuit, of course! – in the frame so she could see them.

Two years later, the woman has decided to share the sweet moment in which Chris picked up Biscuit to make sure she could see him.

Footage of the moment has gone viral on TikTok, earning over a million views since it was posted on Thursday.

In the clip, Chris waves to the cat owner via the camera just as he enters her apartment. Finally, he approaches the lens with Biscuit in his arms and strokes the pet tenderly.



"So glad I could be witness to this father-son bonding moment," the TikToker captioned the video.

In an interview with Newsweek, the owner opened up about the viral moment – and why it proved Chris was the one for her!