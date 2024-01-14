Cat owner gets heartwarming surprise after installing security camera

One cat owner got an adorable surprise from her boyfriend while she was in the hospital, thanks to a new security camera she installed.

By Christian Norm

After installing a new security camera, one woman got an unexpected surprise courtesy of her boyfriend, Chris, and her beloved cat, Biscuit.

Chris surprised his girlfriend with an adorable moment starring her beloved cat, Biscuit.
Chris surprised his girlfriend with an adorable moment starring her beloved cat, Biscuit.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@toastybiscuit

In September 2021, Chris agreed to look after his girlfriend's cat while she was hospitalized for a few days.

Chris was aware that the camera had recently been installed, so he kept himself – and Biscuit, of course! – in the frame so she could see them.

Two years later, the woman has decided to share the sweet moment in which Chris picked up Biscuit to make sure she could see him.

Can dogs eat bananas?
Dog Guide Can dogs eat bananas?

Footage of the moment has gone viral on TikTok, earning over a million views since it was posted on Thursday.

In the clip, Chris waves to the cat owner via the camera just as he enters her apartment. Finally, he approaches the lens with Biscuit in his arms and strokes the pet tenderly.

"So glad I could be witness to this father-son bonding moment," the TikToker captioned the video.

In an interview with Newsweek, the owner opened up about the viral moment – and why it proved Chris was the one for her!

Did this cat video seal the deal for one woman's happily-ever-after?

Chris won the cat owner's heart with his sweet gesture.
Chris won the cat owner's heart with his sweet gesture.  © Screenshot/TikTok/@toastybiscuit

The woman's cat and her now-husband are one heart and one soul!

"He absolutely adores my husband, Chris," she said of Biscuit. "Every single day, without fail, he runs to the door, meowing for joy, and immediately flops down on his back, waiting for attention from him when he walks in the door.

"They are completely inseparable."

Husky saves neighborhood from dangerous explosion with clever trick!
Dogs Husky saves neighborhood from dangerous explosion with clever trick!

TikTok users gushed over the relationship in the comments, with one writing, "Soooo...this was when you realized you had to marry him, right?"

Biscuit's owner responded simply, "Correct."

And so, it becomes clear: sometimes even small gestures can lead to life-changing realizations!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@toastybiscuit

More on Cats: