Cat owner gets quite the surprise at visit to get pet spayed

London, UK - When owner Mo took his cat Fifi to be spayed last month, the vet visit when quite differently than expected!

Cat Fifi had quite a surprise in store for owner Mo when he took her to get spayed. © Screenshot/TikTok/@m3d980

"I was shocked," the 24-year-old said in a recent interview with Newsweek.

As it turned out, the vet revealed that the 18-month-old Fifi had already been pregnant for four weeks.

"I think the father is the neighbor's cat. She's an outdoor cat, and if we don't let her out, she'll throw a tantrum," Mo explained.



Still, the Briton could have known better, as Fifi, despite her young age, had already been pregnant twice.

Mo said that the first litter had been planned, but the second came as a surprise.

"This time, she was scheduled to be spayed as soon as the kittens left, but unfortunately, she was pregnant again," the owner said. Fifi has already given birth to a total of seven babies.

Her next kittens are due at the end of July. "We are working with the vet to ensure that next time we get her spayed within the right time frame," Mo said hopefully.