Cat owner gets quite the surprise at visit to get pet spayed
London, UK - When owner Mo took his cat Fifi to be spayed last month, the vet visit when quite differently than expected!
"I was shocked," the 24-year-old said in a recent interview with Newsweek.
As it turned out, the vet revealed that the 18-month-old Fifi had already been pregnant for four weeks.
"I think the father is the neighbor's cat. She's an outdoor cat, and if we don't let her out, she'll throw a tantrum," Mo explained.
Still, the Briton could have known better, as Fifi, despite her young age, had already been pregnant twice.
Mo said that the first litter had been planned, but the second came as a surprise.
"This time, she was scheduled to be spayed as soon as the kittens left, but unfortunately, she was pregnant again," the owner said. Fifi has already given birth to a total of seven babies.
Her next kittens are due at the end of July. "We are working with the vet to ensure that next time we get her spayed within the right time frame," Mo said hopefully.
Cat goes viral on TikTok with unexpected pregnancy
In this case, too, he plans to put the little ones up for adoption as soon as they are ready for it. "I will find loving homes for them when they are ready," the young man said, but he plans to keep one before finally getting Fifi spayed.
It looks like Mo wasn't the only one surprised by Fifi's third pregnancy, as his TikTok detailing the surprising situation has been viewed over a million times.
So despite the extra hassle of the unexpected pregnancy, the London native can at least console himself with a viral hit!
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@m3d980