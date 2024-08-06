Cat owner is shocked to find out about his kitty's double life!

Belfast, Ireland - TikTokers cannot get over this cat owner's discovery. His cheeky kitty has been living a double life!

This cat's owner was shocked to find him hanging out with the neighbors. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@mal_photo_

For years Malachy McCrudden suspected that someone had been leaving food out for his cat.

He was shocked when he spotted his pet sitting inside a neighbor's house, however!

McCrudden took a video of the kitty lounging happily on the neighbor's windowsill and shared it to TikTok, writing in the subtitles, "Yep, that's my cat, 13 years that jokers been with me and he's in someone else's window mocking me."

TikTokers are smitten with the adorable little sell-out, and the video quickly went viral.