Cat owner is shocked to find out about his kitty's double life!

TikTokers cannot get over this cat owner's surprising discovery – his cheeky cat is basically living with his neighbors part of the time!

By Christian Norm

Belfast, Ireland - TikTokers cannot get over this cat owner's discovery. His cheeky kitty has been living a double life!

This cat's owner was shocked to find him hanging out with the neighbors.
This cat's owner was shocked to find him hanging out with the neighbors.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@mal_photo_

For years Malachy McCrudden suspected that someone had been leaving food out for his cat.

He was shocked when he spotted his pet sitting inside a neighbor's house, however!

McCrudden took a video of the kitty lounging happily on the neighbor's windowsill and shared it to TikTok, writing in the subtitles, "Yep, that's my cat, 13 years that jokers been with me and he's in someone else's window mocking me."

Cat owner gets hilarious surprise when she checks her pet camera!
Cats Cat owner gets hilarious surprise when she checks her pet camera!

TikTokers are smitten with the adorable little sell-out, and the video quickly went viral.

This cat has been living in two different homes!

Malachy McCrudden's neighbors told him that his feline sneaks in and hangs out when their window is open.
Malachy McCrudden's neighbors told him that his feline sneaks in and hangs out when their window is open.  © Screenshot/TikTok/@mal_photo_

McCrudden told Newsweek that his pet likes to roam.

The orange cat has even been confused for a stray!

"There was a thing where he was away for a really long time, and [we] couldn't find him and rang local vets to keep an eye or see if he had been found or handed in," the pet owner said.

Why does my cat put his butt in my face?
Cat Guide Why does my cat put his butt in my face?

"The neighbors had brought him in to get a checkup as they thought he was a stray."

Neighbors told McCrudden that his feline sneaks in and hangs out when their window is open.

They don't seem to mind having the cat in their home, and the arrangement is working out for everyone – but especially the two-timing kitty!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@mal_photo_

More on Cats: