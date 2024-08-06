Cat owner is shocked to find out about his kitty's double life!
Belfast, Ireland - TikTokers cannot get over this cat owner's discovery. His cheeky kitty has been living a double life!
For years Malachy McCrudden suspected that someone had been leaving food out for his cat.
He was shocked when he spotted his pet sitting inside a neighbor's house, however!
McCrudden took a video of the kitty lounging happily on the neighbor's windowsill and shared it to TikTok, writing in the subtitles, "Yep, that's my cat, 13 years that jokers been with me and he's in someone else's window mocking me."
TikTokers are smitten with the adorable little sell-out, and the video quickly went viral.
This cat has been living in two different homes!
McCrudden told Newsweek that his pet likes to roam.
The orange cat has even been confused for a stray!
"There was a thing where he was away for a really long time, and [we] couldn't find him and rang local vets to keep an eye or see if he had been found or handed in," the pet owner said.
"The neighbors had brought him in to get a checkup as they thought he was a stray."
Neighbors told McCrudden that his feline sneaks in and hangs out when their window is open.
They don't seem to mind having the cat in their home, and the arrangement is working out for everyone – but especially the two-timing kitty!
