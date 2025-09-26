Cat owner is shocked to see what babycam captures her kitty doing while son is napping!

Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Esmée took a look at her baby monitor to check on her son. She could hardly believe her eyes: not only was the child in the crib, but her cat had also snuck in! What happened next had her in stitches.

Although Bobo the cat had planned out her jump, it still turned into a crash landing. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Esmée_1145

Initially, Bobo the kitty can be seen sitting peacefully in the crib.

In an interview with Newsweek, Esmée revealed: "I saw Bobo walking in his cot and immediately thought, she's up to something."

The now 13-year-old kitty originally belonged to Esmée's mother, who passed away a good five years ago. Bobo has lived with Esmée and her husband ever since and has become their little shadow.

Before the birth, the young mother was still unsure how the cat would react to the kiddo, but her worries were unfounded.

"Since the baby was born, Bobo has been absolutely obsessed with him," said Esmée. "She's always looking for him, wanting to be close, and she loves to lie anywhere he has been."

But on this particular lunchtime, the cat had another idea than just cuddling up with the little one.

In the video that Esmée later posted on TikTok, you can see how Bobo took a running start to jump from the crib onto a chest of drawers with a changing mat on it.

The four-legged friend had planned a soft landing there, but it went completely wrong! Instead of jumping elegantly, the furry friend slipped and crashed to the floor along with the changing mat. The baby was able to watch the spectacle directly.