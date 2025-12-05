Abused rescue dog hears that he's a "good boy" for the first time, and his reaction is priceless

Marlton, New Jersey - Rescue dog Roger has had a difficult life, and he's still on a long journey towards healing with his beloved mom Brittani Wright. His new owner recently discovered something bittersweet, however.

The senior doggo has been living with Brittani and her family for two years, but a viral video now shows a heartbreaking moment from when he was first adopted.

When told that he is a "good boy," the dog appears deeply touched and utterly delighted.

Little Roger is even shaking a bit out of excitement and smiling a sweet doggy smile at his favorite human.

"I don’t think anyone told him he was such a good boy before because he smiles every time I tell him," the pet owner wrote in her video.

"I got him out of a kill shelter in Texas," Wright told Newsweek. "He was completely bald with mange because he was kept outside on a farm."

Wright is the dog's fifth owner, noting that the dog had been abused and neglected by multiple past owners.