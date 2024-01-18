Cat owner sounds the alarm on the dangers of this everyday household object

Purple the cat became seriously ill last year, and now the story behind his mystery illness has gone viral among concerned pet owners.

Reddit user u/PoisonWaffle3 posted in January about a strange illness that befell his beloved kitty Purple last September.

When the poor cat couldn't stop vomiting, his owner rushed him to the emergency vet for X-rays.

What they found in Purple's belly stopped them in their tracks.

The scans showed that the cat had ingested a large amount of hair ties which had subsequently become tangled and lodged in his stomach.

According to the Reddit user, the vet recognized the hair ties immediately. "It sounds like they deal with this sort of thing very regularly," he told Newsweek.

Purple had surgery to remove the foreign objects on the same day, racking up a bill of $3,000 un unexpected fees.

"We are now a hair tie free house," his owner said.