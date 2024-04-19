Cat owner touched by emotional reason behind feline's behavior
Ocean City, Maryland - When a cat owner from Maryland learned the reason why her kitty likes to chew a blanket while making biscuits, she got very emotional.
It's no secret that cats make kneading gestures with their front paws. The behavior shows that the cat feels comfortable and trusts their owner.
Coconut the cat, who lives with 31-year-old Bethany Hart and her boyfriend Cory Morgan in Ocean City, is always making biscuits.
However, Hart noticed that Coconut's behavior had a peculiar extra element. The kitty always holds a corner of a blanket in its mouth as it moves its paws up and down happily.
"I just thought it was just something some cats did, until I googled and asked around," Bethany writes in her now-viral TikTok video subtitles.
The clip shows Coconut in various places with the corner of a blanket in her mouth while she kneads the ground.
Hart's research into Coconut's cute behavior shocked her. She says, "This is something cats do this to remind them of their mothers, especially when they lose them too young."
This cat lost her mother too early
Coconut lost her mother when she was very young. As a newborn, the kitten was separated from her mother and then abandoned.
This little feline almost didn't survive because she suffered from severe breathing issues, but fortunately, she made it, and Hart and her boyfriend adopted Coconut in 2022 when she was just eight weeks old.
Learning why Coconut likes to knead with something between her teeth broke her owner's heart.
Hart told Newsweek: "Finding this out made me extremely emotional and broke my heart, but I like to believe she sees me as her mom now. She has changed my life for the better."
Many TikTokers were touched by Coconut's story, and the video now boasts over 900,000 views.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thetailofcoconut