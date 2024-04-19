Cat owner touched by emotional reason behind feline's behavior

Ocean City, Maryland - When a cat owner from Maryland learned the reason why her kitty likes to chew a blanket while making biscuits, she got very emotional.

This cat owner grew emotional when she discovered the reason behind her pet's odd behavior. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thetailofcoconut

It's no secret that cats make kneading gestures with their front paws. The behavior shows that the cat feels comfortable and trusts their owner.

Coconut the cat, who lives with 31-year-old Bethany Hart and her boyfriend Cory Morgan in Ocean City, is always making biscuits.

However, Hart noticed that Coconut's behavior had a peculiar extra element. The kitty always holds a corner of a blanket in its mouth as it moves its paws up and down happily.

"I just thought it was just something some cats did, until I googled and asked around," Bethany writes in her now-viral TikTok video subtitles.

The clip shows Coconut in various places with the corner of a blanket in her mouth while she kneads the ground.

Hart's research into Coconut's cute behavior shocked her. She says, "This is something cats do this to remind them of their mothers, especially when they lose them too young."