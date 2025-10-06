Cat owner tries to cuddle her pet, but his silly response has TikTok users cracking up: "is my cat broken?"
Reno, Nevada - When this young woman recently tried to hug her cat, he gave her the cold shoulder in the funniest way.
Mr. Nub was once a sad, underweight neighborhood stray, but he has since been adopted by Ally Kruse.
A clip went viral on TikTok at the end of September in which the young woman desperately tries to cuddle the rescue pet.
"I just want to hold you," she whines to Mr. Nub in the now-viral video. "Can you explain to me why you don’t like being held? It’s so freaking rude."
But the kitty goes one better! Mr. Nub pushes his legs with all his might, bracing himself against his owner's chest – and making a hug impossible once and for all.
Irritated by the cat's harsh rebuff, Kruse can't help but laugh.
"is my cat broken," reads the onscreen text with the caption, "Should i try putting it in rice."
Newsweek has now spoken to the TikToker, who explained why Mr. Nub treated her so dismissively.
Pet owner explains why her cat is acting so strangely
"In this video I was moving him off the sink so I could brush my teeth," the 26-year-old said, adding that the cat "loves to drink from the sink and gets so excited anytime I walk towards the bathroom and jumps onto the counter."
"He was obviously very offended that instead of watering him I picked him up and gave me the good old-fashioned stiff arm when I tried to cuddle him," she added.
One commenter joked, "It's called setting boundaries, Ally!"
"He’s having a long distance relationship with you," laughed another user.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@allykrusee_ + Screenshot/TikTok/@allykrusee