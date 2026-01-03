Stray dog tries to steal a toy from the mall – what happens next is beautiful

Mérida, Mexico - In the midst of the Christmas rush, a heartbreaking scene took place in a shopping center when a street dog fell in love with a cuddly toy, much to the annoyance of the sales clerks. But the four-legged friend was to experience a small Christmas miracle, which was later topped by an even more beautiful twist.

A street dog fell in love with a cuddly toy in a Mexican shopping center. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@gustavobaltazartrejo

A few days before the holidays, customer Ale Rivero was out and about in a shopping mall in Mérida, Mexico, when she noticed a stray dog that had snuck into the building.

The dog then grabbed a soft toy from a toy store and tried to escape with it.

"He grabbed a stuffed animal and tried to leave, but the employees tried to take it back, and he wouldn’t let it go," Rivero told The Dodo.

The incident quickly attracted dozens of onlookers, who watched as the employee tried in vain to snatch the cuddly toy from the stray.

Finally, something quite magical happened: a few of those present got together, and each pooled together some money to buy the toy for the poor animal. His reaction was everything...