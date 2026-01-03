Stray dog tries to steal a toy from the mall – what happens next is beautiful
Mérida, Mexico - In the midst of the Christmas rush, a heartbreaking scene took place in a shopping center when a street dog fell in love with a cuddly toy, much to the annoyance of the sales clerks. But the four-legged friend was to experience a small Christmas miracle, which was later topped by an even more beautiful twist.
A few days before the holidays, customer Ale Rivero was out and about in a shopping mall in Mérida, Mexico, when she noticed a stray dog that had snuck into the building.
The dog then grabbed a soft toy from a toy store and tried to escape with it.
"He grabbed a stuffed animal and tried to leave, but the employees tried to take it back, and he wouldn’t let it go," Rivero told The Dodo.
The incident quickly attracted dozens of onlookers, who watched as the employee tried in vain to snatch the cuddly toy from the stray.
Finally, something quite magical happened: a few of those present got together, and each pooled together some money to buy the toy for the poor animal. His reaction was everything...
Eyewitnesses fulfill a stray dog's Christmas wish
In a video on TikTok, you can see how the strangers collect the banknotes and use them to grant the dog his big wish.
The stray then jumps through the shopping center, overjoyed with his beloved stuffed animal.
"It was so sweet to see him so happy," says the woman.
But the customers standing around couldn't suppress their smiles either.
When the footage of the dog went viral on the internet, it wasn't long before a man named Allan visited the shopping center.
His plan was to get the four-legged friend off the street.
Allan soon adopted the sweet dog and finally offered him a loving home – a greater gift than all the toys in the world put together.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@gustavobaltazartrejo