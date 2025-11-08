Cat owners get new neighbors, and they can't believe the long-lost pet they bring with them!

In a heartwarming twist of fate, two orange cat brothers have been reunited in a touching state of affairs that has caused quite a stir online.

By an unexpected coincidence, these two cats found each other again. © Screenshot/Reddit/Beetlejuice2013

In a viral post shared on the Reddit platform, a video of the two almost identical cats can be seen playing happily in the yard.

"My cat's brother moved in next door a year after they left their mama," wrote the author, as the two furry friends gently romp across the lawn.

In the comments, he explained that his family had originally adopted two brothers from the same litter, but one of the cats had passed away around six months ago – a loss that was particularly difficult for the family.

"It's been very hard on our kids and the kitty has missed his bro. So absolutely delighted when the new neighbors moved in and we made the connection that they had another boy from the litter," the owner wrote.

As the post goes on to reveal, the family lives in a small town, and their kittens originally came from a nearby farm where many siblings had been born. So the fact that two brothers have now been able to find each other again is a rare, but not impossible, coincidence.

"They have been grooming each other, and little nose boops," added the cat owner. "It's adorable, but yes one home is at risk of losing the company of their pet – more likely the neighbour I think."

The post spread like wildfire, garnering numerous likes and comments.

"If you can't attack your brother who can you attack?" joked one commenter as a second wrote, "Now neither you or your neighbour are allowed to move house.."