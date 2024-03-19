Cat pics accepted as payment for lost library books during "March Meowness"

Worcester, Massachusetts - You can use cat pics to forgive lost or damaged book fees at this Massachusetts library!

You can use cat pics to forgive lost or damaged book fees at this library in Massachusetts! © Unsplash/Bill Muganda

About three hours outside of New York City, the Worcester Public Library is forgiving the fees for lost or damaged books if patrons can provide kitty photos.

And the library isn't picky – the picture can be of your cat, someone else's cat, famous cats, shelter cats, or even drawings of cats!



You can also submit the adorable photos or sketches to be displayed on the community bulletin board.

The Felines for Fee Forgiveness initiative is part of their month-long "March Meowness" program, which is their sweet way of letting their library members off the hook for accidental damage or misplaced books.

Accidents happen, after all! To err is human – and to purr is cat, an animal that makes just about everything better when added to the mix!