Cat proudly shows its owner the carcass of a "dead" kitchen sponge in hilarious clip

England, UK - Cats usually bring home mice or birds to their owners, but this confused furry friend prefers a different kind of hunt.

A funny clip currently causing a stir on TikTok shows a black and white cat proudly presenting its prey – a slightly battered yellow cleaning sponge.

While other cats come home with dead rodents, this kitty seems to have its very own idea of hunting.

"If anyone keeps loosing sponges sorry it's probably my cat stealing them," the animal's owner wrote in the video's caption.

In the comments, TikTok users celebrated the adorable little thief's unusual predilection, some even reporting on the curious peculiarities of their pets.

Under the video, which has already been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, numerous commenters shared the funny treasures that their cats bring home to them after a hunt.