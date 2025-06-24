Woman thinks her cat is playing dead – then she realizes the horrifying truth
Miami, Florida - Rebecca Gladstone was just about to cuddle with her cat when she realized something was terribly wrong – and she caught the whole thing on camera.
On her TikTok account @luna40112, Rebecca shared the moment when she thought her one-year-old shorthair cat was simply playing a game with her.
In the video, the pet owner repeatedly tries to animate her cat, but the kitty remains motionless.
After a bit of time, Rebecca realizes that something doesn't seem right, panics, and switches off the camera.
Numerous viewers commented on the clip and urged the cat owner to contact a vet quickly.
"TikTok might have saved my cat's life since commenters helped me realize it was a more serious issue than I thought, and gave me their own real-life experiences with these symptoms that the doctors had never seen before," Rebecca told Newsweek.
"I've never seen him do this before, but he is a very silly cat," she added.
Once the young woman got to the vet, she realized just how serious her cat's condition really was.
What was wrong with this poor cat?
The vet initially suspected diabetes, but also identified other possible causes and therefore ordered a complete blood workup.
A neurological problem in the kitten could not be ruled out either.
Rebecca became increasingly concerned and took her kitten home for observation, but found that the seizures continued.
The cat owner went to the emergency room, where the staff treated the case as urgent due to possible heart problems.
Tests such as ECG and ultrasound were performed, and several failed infusion attempts also indicated possible dehydration.
Earlier, Rebecca's cat had already tested positive for toxoplasmosis, and doctors suspected that the cat should have been on antibiotics for longer, but this was not done on the instructions of the vet at the time.
"He's acting totally fine right now, playful and energetic as always, but he still has these random episodes. We don't have a diagnosis yet. We are waiting for blood test results," said Rebecca, adding that "multiple specialists have seen the video and said they have never seen anything like this."
The 25-year-old is now hoping that, with the help of the doctors, her cat will be able to get rid of any residual effects of the infectious disease so that he can one day make a full recovery.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@luna40112