Woman thinks her cat is playing dead – then she realizes the horrifying truth

Rebecca Gladstone was just about to cuddle with her cat when she realized something was terribly wrong – and she caught the whole thing on camera. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@luna40112

On her TikTok account @luna40112, Rebecca shared the moment when she thought her one-year-old shorthair cat was simply playing a game with her.

In the video, the pet owner repeatedly tries to animate her cat, but the kitty remains motionless.

After a bit of time, Rebecca realizes that something doesn't seem right, panics, and switches off the camera.

Numerous viewers commented on the clip and urged the cat owner to contact a vet quickly.

"TikTok might have saved my cat's life since commenters helped me realize it was a more serious issue than I thought, and gave me their own real-life experiences with these symptoms that the doctors had never seen before," Rebecca told Newsweek.

"I've never seen him do this before, but he is a very silly cat," she added.

Once the young woman got to the vet, she realized just how serious her cat's condition really was.