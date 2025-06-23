Dog's indignant reaction to not getting petted by train passengers is priceless

London, UK - Kai the golden retriever loves nothing more than a good cuddle, so it's no wonder he got so disappointed when passengers on a train rudely forgot to pet him!

Kai the golden retriever gets disappointed when passengers on a train rudely forgot to pet him! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kyotothegolden

A video posted by his owner on TikTok shows the handsome hound lounging on the floor of his compartment, getting increasingly frustrated by the lack of cuddles.

"My golden retriever everytime someone walks by us in the train and don't pet him," the caption reads, as people walk by without giving poor Kai the attention he deserves.

"Honestly how can you walk past him without petting him," the pooch's human asks, and it's a fair question.

What makes the viral clip even more affecting is the way Kai's wagging tail stops moving which each disappointing encounter. You can almost see the heartbreak happening in real time!