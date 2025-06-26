Cat is obsessed with this household item – much to his owner's annoyance!
What's little Magic the cat doing every morning in the bedroom by the mirror? He's just playing his favorite game – "wake up Mom at the crack of dawn!"
The drama can be seen in the corresponding clip, which has been going viral since mid-June.
Unfortunately, Magic's owner has a mirror framed with light bulbs, which is also right in front of her bed.
The trick is that, as soon as a hand touches the mirror, all the light bulbs come on at the same time.
First comes a powerful flash of light, and then they continue to shine intensely in the direction of the (now no longer) sleeping person.
Magic the cat has long since discovered that his paw is enough to activate the bright light, which is why he now does this every morning – even on weekends – at around 6:30 AM.
But why doesn't his owner simply lock the bedroom door before he goes to bed so that Magic can't even get in?
Viral TikTok video shows curious moment with Magic the cat
The woman told Newsweek that her cat meows and scratches at the bedroom door when she shuts him out.
Ever since Magic learned how to turn on the mirror, it's all he wants to do!
Here's how he discovered what the mirror could do: Magic went into the room one day, pawing first at the window and then later at the mirror.
"One day, he hit the spot that turns the lights on, and now that's what he does; he scratches the mirror until he finds it," the cat's owner said.
"I like your sunrise alarm clock butler dressed in black. Very prompt, very reliable," joked one commenter.
"I feel like even if you unplugged it, he would just do something worse," wrote another as a third said, "The look at you after they've done it is diabolical."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@magicandweasley