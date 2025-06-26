Cat is obsessed with this household item – much to his owner's annoyance!

What's little Magic the cat doing every morning in the bedroom by the mirror? He's just playing his favorite game – "wake up Mom at the crack of dawn!"

What's Magic the cat doing here in the bedroom by the mirror? © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@magicandweasley

The drama can be seen in the corresponding clip, which has been going viral since mid-June.

Unfortunately, Magic's owner has a mirror framed with light bulbs, which is also right in front of her bed.

The trick is that, as soon as a hand touches the mirror, all the light bulbs come on at the same time.

First comes a powerful flash of light, and then they continue to shine intensely in the direction of the (now no longer) sleeping person.

Magic the cat has long since discovered that his paw is enough to activate the bright light, which is why he now does this every morning – even on weekends – at around 6:30 AM.

But why doesn't his owner simply lock the bedroom door before he goes to bed so that Magic can't even get in?