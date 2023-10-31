Cat refuses to take off Dracula costume in hilarious TikTok video

Lindo the Bengal cat loves his new black-and-red Dracula cape and he will not be taking it off, thank you very much.

Lindo the Bengal cat loves his new black-and-red Dracula cape and he will not be taking it off, thank you very much. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@twonawtycats

In the viral clip shared to TikTok on Sunday by his owner, Amanda aka @twonawtycats, the kitty can be seen going about his daily activities while wearing his fabulous Dracula cape.

Lindo does some cardio and eats his dinner in the costume, refusing to take it off!



"I put a Dracula costume on my cat and he did not want to take it off after. He even went for a cardio session wearing it. Then went for dinner. I had guests over and he was still wearing it," Lindo's human captioned the video. "He sure loved that costume."

Amanda told Newsweek, "I have three cats [but] the one in the video is Lindo. He doesn't normally like to be dressed, but surprisingly he liked the Dracula outfit and went on about his day."

"Maybe because it's more like a cape and he normally likes to be covered in blankets," she theorized. "I also dressed my other cats. They didn't seem to mind it, but definitely weren't as eager as him and showing off."