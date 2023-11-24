Cat rescued from landfill site beats the odds to find lost family
Bathgate, UK - Employees at the municipal landfill site made a surprising discovery in an old sofa last week – a poor lost cat had sought shelter there! What happened next is unbelievable.
The black cat with a white bib and "mustache" was then handed over to the Scottish SPCA, who examined him. Unfortunately, the animal welfare workers discovered that the little guy was not microchipped.
The chances of finding his owners were therefore close to zero. Nevertheless, the Scottish SPCA tried to find the little cat's family on social media and diligently posted photos and appeals.
On Tuesday the organization was able to give a happy update on Facebook: "We are thrilled to update that we have successfully reunited him with his family!"
Gio, as the runaway is called, was already sorely missed by his family. According to Gio's owner Nikita, it is not unusual for his cat to wander around outside. But how exactly did he end up in a landfill site?
How did Gio the cat get to the landfill?
Gio's owner Nikita said that the cat loves to wander outside, but they had become worried when he didn't come home overnight. Nikita's young daughter also missed her "best friend" Gio and was devastated by his absence.
"We think that Gio jumped inside a neighbor's van for warmth, as it was filled with pillows!" the rescue organization said.
The neighbor's place was being renovated and the adventurous pet must have crawled into the old sofa for a cozy cat nap.
"[Nikita] was so relieved the next day when she saw our appeal to find his owner."
"Gio is now back home where he belongs. He’s a bit shaken up from his travels and doesn’t seem to want to venture further than the garden, but is getting lots of cuddles in the meantime until he is back to his usual confident self," wrote the Scottish SPCA.
The animal welfare organization recommends that all cat owners – especially those who own outdoor cats that like to explore the world – make sure that they are microchipped so they can be scanned and quickly returned home!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Scottish SPCA