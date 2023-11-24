Cat rescued from landfill site beats the odds to find lost family

Bathgate, UK - Employees at the municipal landfill site made a surprising discovery in an old sofa last week – a poor lost cat had sought shelter there! What happened next is unbelievable.

The chances of this cat being reunited with his family were pretty slim due to the lack of a microchip. © Screenshot/Facebook/Scottish SPCA

The black cat with a white bib and "mustache" was then handed over to the Scottish SPCA, who examined him. Unfortunately, the animal welfare workers discovered that the little guy was not microchipped.

The chances of finding his owners were therefore close to zero. Nevertheless, the Scottish SPCA tried to find the little cat's family on social media and diligently posted photos and appeals.

On Tuesday the organization was able to give a happy update on Facebook: "We are thrilled to update that we have successfully reunited him with his family!"

Gio, as the runaway is called, was already sorely missed by his family. According to Gio's owner Nikita, it is not unusual for his cat to wander around outside. But how exactly did he end up in a landfill site?