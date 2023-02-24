Cat sees another feline for the first time and the reaction is priceless!

Oregon - A TikTok vid of a cute cat meeting another feline for the first time has millions giggling on TikTok, as the confused pet is torn between fascination and fear!

The first time a cat named Saint met another was hysterical. © tiktok.com/@maciisabella

Young tomcat Saintrick Terrell, known as Saint for short, is just eight and a half months old, but he's already well on his way to becoming a TikTok star.

The cute animal landed his first viral hit on his owner's TikTok page, maciisabella, aka Mace.

In the subtitle of the cute clip, she wrote: "My cat hadn't seen another cat until this interaction."

The clip shows Saint reacting to a new feline friend, who looks remarkably similar and is just chilling on the couch.

With his ears completely flat, the shocked Saint only dares to lift his head over the edge to check if the intruder is still there, never daring to inspect more closely. He tries every angle of approach, sneaking quick glances and standing on his hind legs like a curious meerkat. All the while, Saint's counterpart barely moves a muscle and calmly observes the spectacle.

The post became a viral hit and already boasts more than 8.4 million views and 1.6 million likes.