Do all dog breeds really have some wolf DNA in them? New scientific study has answers

Those tiny, fluffy dogs walking down the street may look cute but beware – they probably have some wolf in them! © Collage: Unsplash/YUNAN WANG & Philipp Pilz

That is the discovery announced this week by scientists, who were surprised to find that nearly two-thirds of all dog breeds have a detectable amount of wolf DNA.

And it is not genetic leftovers from when dogs originally evolved from wolves around 20,000 years ago, but instead suggests that domesticated dogs and wild wolves have interbred within the last few thousand years.

This does not mean that "wolves are coming into your house and mixing it up with your pet dog," Logan Kistler, a curator at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History and co-author of a new study, told AFP.

It also seems to have influenced the size, smelling power, and even personality of modern dog breeds, the scientists said.

Dogs and wolves can produce offspring together, but interbreeding is thought to be rare.

"Prior to this study, the leading science seemed to suggest that in order for a dog to be a dog, there can't be very much wolf DNA present, if any," lead study author Audrey Lin of the American Museum of Natural History said in a statement.

To find out more, the team analyzed thousands of dog and wolf genomes in publicly available databases.

They found that over 64% of modern breeds have wolf ancestry, with even tiny Chihuahuas carrying around 0.2%.

"This completely makes sense to anyone who owns a Chihuahua," Lin joked.