Cat takes loving care of her sick owner with kind offerings – until things take a turn for the horrifying!

Cats have a reputation for being selfish, but this kitty is proof that they really do care about their loved ones... well, at least in their own special way. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@gretta_zou

Pet owner Gretta was feeling very ill, and her cat had taken notice!

"I've been sick in bed for three days with no appetite," Gretta wrote in the text of a TikTok video.

"Woke up from a nap and found some kibble on my bed – turns out my cat was worried I might be hungry," concludes the cat mom.

In the clip, the beautiful white cat sits in front of Gretta's bed and looks expectantly at the sick woman.

The adorable interaction was followed by something much more disturbing, however...