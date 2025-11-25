Cat takes loving care of her sick owner with kind offerings – until things take a turn for the horrifying!
Los Angeles, California - Cats have a reputation for being selfish, but this kitty is proof that they really do care about their loved ones... well, at least in their own special way.
Pet owner Gretta was feeling very ill, and her cat had taken notice!
"I've been sick in bed for three days with no appetite," Gretta wrote in the text of a TikTok video.
"Woke up from a nap and found some kibble on my bed – turns out my cat was worried I might be hungry," concludes the cat mom.
In the clip, the beautiful white cat sits in front of Gretta's bed and looks expectantly at the sick woman.
The adorable interaction was followed by something much more disturbing, however...
Cat brings her mom a disgusting "snack"
A second post shows that the cat was once again playing nurse and gave Gretta a "gift."
This time, however, she was not as touched – it was a tiny, dead baby mouse.
"What should I do?" Gretta asks her followers, unsettled.
While most viewers are horrified by the new snack on offer, other users are sure that the considerate cat just wants to make sure its owner regains her strength with some protein.
Even though Gretta didn't eat the dead mouse, she's already feeling better after her pet's care attempts.
And her cat? She recently brought Gretta her favorite toy as yet another offering.
"She's the world's best cat," says Gretta in another TikTok video.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@gretta_zou