Cat shows off impressive speaking skills by calling the family dog home!
St. George, Utah - A video of a talkative black cat has wowed millions. In the TikTok clip, a chubby cat calls for the family dog with a yowl that sounds a lot like it is saying, "doggo."
Brittney Georgiana's black cat named Jinks is a real talker, as a now super-viral TikTok video shows.
The clip with the caption, "Talkative fat boi," shows Jinks sitting in front of the door calling for Brittney's dog.
"My cat was feeling talkative tonight, so I let him call our dog in," the proud pet owner writes in the clip's subtitles. She adds, "He's very good at using his vowels."
Jink's meows sound a lot like he's saying "doggo" and "dog."
The cat's calls attract Brittney's other black cat, who sits to wait for the dog as well, though this cat doesn't call for the canine.
After about a half minute, the dog, Dax, answers the cat's calls! The fluffy Australian Shepard looks pretty confused when he realizes the door isn't open and boops it with his nose.
TikTok users can't get enough of cat's calls to the dog
TikTok users are all about Jinx and his adorable yowls. The clip boasts 26 million views and counting as TikTok users gush over the cat's calls in the comments.
They dubbed the vid "precious" and "the cutest thing." Many wrote that they "love talkative cats" and said they "want one" just like this talkative chunker.
Still, others couldn't stop laughing about how confused the dog looked when he walked into the glass door.
Hopefully, next time Brittney lets Jinks call for the dog, she'll open the glass door before he bonks his nose!
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/brittney.georgiana