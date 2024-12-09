Cat shows off litter of kittens to dog best friend in adorable viral clip!

Fort Worth, Texas - Ragdoll Josie and golden retriever Lucy have known each other all their lives, and when the cat welcomed a litter of kittens, it came as no surprise that she wanted to share the joy with her dog best friend!

Ragdoll cat Josie was proud to show off her new kittens to her doggy best friend Lucy! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@pearlsragdolls

In a video shared to TikTok, Josie curls up in front of the golden retriever, and she's already brought her two babies with her.

Lucy looks curiously at the tiny kittens as the feline lies on her back and looks proudly at her canine friend.

In just a few days, the sweet moment earned over 14 million views and over two million likes on TikTok.

But it's not just the mother cat who is proud of her offspring, but also her owner, Pearl Frazier, who is much more than just a babysitter for the kittens.