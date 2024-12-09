Cat shows off litter of kittens to dog best friend in adorable viral clip!
Fort Worth, Texas - Ragdoll Josie and golden retriever Lucy have known each other all their lives, and when the cat welcomed a litter of kittens, it came as no surprise that she wanted to share the joy with her dog best friend!
In a video shared to TikTok, Josie curls up in front of the golden retriever, and she's already brought her two babies with her.
Lucy looks curiously at the tiny kittens as the feline lies on her back and looks proudly at her canine friend.
In just a few days, the sweet moment earned over 14 million views and over two million likes on TikTok.
But it's not just the mother cat who is proud of her offspring, but also her owner, Pearl Frazier, who is much more than just a babysitter for the kittens.
Golden retriever shares sweet moment with new cat mom!
"After falling in love with the Ragdoll breed, I decided to start my own cattery, Pearl's Ragdolls," the animal lover says on her website.
"Pearl's Ragdolls is a small cageless cattery located in Fort Worth, Texas."
Pearl is, therefore, a professional breeder who also provides a lot of fun on TikTok, where she's now followed by three million users.
Many of her videos are viral hits, but the latest one stands out once again in terms of success.
"My goal is to produce beautiful, well-tempered kittens according to the Ragdoll breed standard," she states online.
Looks like golden Lucy is quite the loyal helper for the cause, keeping a close eye on the little ones as they grow up!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@pearlsragdolls