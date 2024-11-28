Cat sitter sends hilarious update to owners: "I don't think you're getting your cat back"

New York, New York - When this cat owner was sent some photos of her pet by a sitter, she never could've expected what she was about to see!

Pumpkin the cat's sitter had some silly fun with the feline friend during their time together! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@handsomeboypumpkin7

In a viral post shared to the TikTok page @handsomeboypumpkin7, the woman revealed the unusual pictures she received from the cat sitter.

The video shows a series of snaps starring her fluffy orange cat – aptly named Pumpkin – as he poses for the camera in various costumes!

Yep, this cat sitter put on her very own fashion show!

Speaking with Newsweek, 24-year-old cat owner Amanda explained that she and her fiancé are often busy traveling for work.

Thankfully, their pal Zoë is always down to hang out with their furry friend, but perhaps the sitter has a bit too much fun with the kitty!

"Every time we ask for photos, she gets the memo and sends us a whole photo shoot," Amanda said. "This time, she bought him a bob wig, and he didn't seem like the biggest fan, as you can see in the photo."

The slideshow of Pumpkin's new looks quickly went viral and has since racked up over 100,000 views.