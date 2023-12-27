Cat smuggled on cruise ship set to be put down – until crew steps in!

Miami, Florida - A cat discovered on board a cruise ship was supposed to be put down – until the crew stepped in!

Fluffy passenger Ovie was discovered in a cabin during a cruise from Hawaii to Australia. © Facebook/Michael Bayley

"Meet Ovie!" Royal Caribbean Cruises President and CEO Michael Bayley wrote in a post on Facebook. "The cat smuggled onboard Ovation of the Seas by a guest!"

Bayley and his crew assumed the stowaway was hiding in a guest's sweater and was likely sedated with tranquilizers before the voyage.

"He wouldn’t beep, since Ovie isn’t metal," joked Bayley, explaining how the animal had made it on board unnoticed.

The ship was in the middle of its voyage when the cat was discovered during a routine inspection.

During the almost three-week cruise, the ship sailed from Hawaii to Sydney, where Ovie was not allowed to go ashore in accordance with local rules and regulations.

Instead, the cat "was supposed to be euthanized!"