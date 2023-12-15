Cat stuck on electric pole takes drastic measures when would-be rescuer gets too close!

Dildo, Canada - Coco the cat got himself in a lot of trouble after he decided to climb all the way to the top of an electric pole – but things only got worse when a utility worker tried to help!

Rescue was near, but Coco the cat decided to jump. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Alice Reid//Facebook/Alice Reid

As owner Coco's owner Alice Reid from the Canadian town of Dildo (yes, really) told CTV News, Coco's "going to have to get used to being in the house more" after his terrifying stunt.

The curious three-year-old tabby cat was exploring when he decided to climb up a power pole. Once the indoor cat reached the top, he suddenly rediscovered his fear.

Coco meowed from the top of the pole for almost two hours. But when a utility worker finally arrived and climbed up to help, the poor feline was already terrified and decided to take drastic measures – by jumping off!

Alice caught Coco's death-defying leap on camera and posted a video posted to Facebook.

"I never, in a million years, thought that he was going to jump on his own," she said.