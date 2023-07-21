Cat suffering from terminal cancer at shelter gets touching surprise

Gloucester, Massachusetts - When she was diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer, things looked pretty grim for 17-year-old cat Rayna. Stuck in a shelter in Gloucester, her fate seemed sealed — until one kind stranger came along!

Rayna the cat has received a loving home for the last stage of her life, as she has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. © Screenshot/Reddit/u/jepppej

In an interview with Newsweek on Wednesday, a young woman named Jillian (24) shared how she was able to help Rayna.

"I was taking a look at the local shelter websites, as I often do, to read about the cats that are available for adoption," she said. "I didn't necessarily plan on adopting a cat, but I just like taking a peek at the photos and reading about each cat."

Eventually, she came across Rayna's profile and immediately fell in love with her.

"It was like something in me was drawn to her. I saw that she was 17 years old, had special needs, and needed a home," Jillian said.

So, the 24-year-old contacted the shelter, and those in charge once again pointed out the cat's health problems to Jillian, but she refused to leave the poor cat behind.