Cat that grew up with dogs suddenly starts barking
The unexpected behavior of a small kitten has been causing a stir on TikTok in this hilarious new video!
Is this cat having an identity crisis?
In a clip shared by TikTok user @ellalandy2, a kitten that grew up with dogs starts to imitate her canine companions.
The video shows Olive the cat running across a sofa to get to their owner, pausing for a moment to inspect the camera.
As she approaches, however, sweet little Olive does not meow as you would expect!
Instead, the cat lets out a small but distinct bark.
The video, which currently sits at 60.9 million views and counting on TikTok, is captioned, "When your kitten grew up with dogs and she barks."
TikTok users are fascinated by the kitten's dog-like behavior
Users couldn't help but comment on the adorable video of Olive the barking cat!
"bilingual queen," one user wrote.
Another commenter said, "She’s like 'yeah you better be scared.'"
"I love how she got just close enough so you could hear her loud and clear," added a third.
To see more of Olive's doggy shenanigans, be sure to check out the TikTok account of her human!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/X/@Buitengebieden