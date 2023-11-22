Cat that grew up with dogs suddenly starts barking

The unexpected behavior of a small kitten has been causing a stir on TikTok in this hilarious new video!

The unexpected behavior of a small kitten has been causing a stir on TikTok in this hilarious new video! © Collage: Screenshot/X/@Buitengebieden

Is this cat having an identity crisis?

In a clip shared by TikTok user @ellalandy2, a kitten that grew up with dogs starts to imitate her canine companions.

The video shows Olive the cat running across a sofa to get to their owner, pausing for a moment to inspect the camera.

As she approaches, however, sweet little Olive does not meow as you would expect!

Instead, the cat lets out a small but distinct bark.

The video, which currently sits at 60.9 million views and counting on TikTok, is captioned, "When your kitten grew up with dogs and she barks."