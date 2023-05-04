Cat tombstone in California tells the Hollywood-worthy story of "Room 8"

Calabasas, California - Cats aren't to everyone's tastes, but one particular specimen left a mark that truly holds the test of time.

Cats aren't to everyone's tastes, but one particular feline called Room 8 left a mark that truly holds the test of time (stock image). © 123rf/bilanol

A pet cemetery in Calabasas, California, features a very special gravestone, telling the incredible story of a cat called "Room 8".

One morning in 1952, the mysterious feline just waltzed into a classroom of the Elysian Heights Elementary School in Echo Park and quickly won over the hearts of the teachers and students there, per The Dodo.

It didn't take long for the cat to become a permanent fixture in the classroom. What's more, he also respected the schedule – that meant going on vacation just like everyone else when the school was out, only to return for the first day of the new term!

As far as the unusual name goes, there's a pretty simple explanation for it: Room 8 was this special fur ball's favorite place to hang out. You might even call it his classroom!