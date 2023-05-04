Cat tombstone in California tells the Hollywood-worthy story of "Room 8"
Calabasas, California - Cats aren't to everyone's tastes, but one particular specimen left a mark that truly holds the test of time.
A pet cemetery in Calabasas, California, features a very special gravestone, telling the incredible story of a cat called "Room 8".
One morning in 1952, the mysterious feline just waltzed into a classroom of the Elysian Heights Elementary School in Echo Park and quickly won over the hearts of the teachers and students there, per The Dodo.
It didn't take long for the cat to become a permanent fixture in the classroom. What's more, he also respected the schedule – that meant going on vacation just like everyone else when the school was out, only to return for the first day of the new term!
As far as the unusual name goes, there's a pretty simple explanation for it: Room 8 was this special fur ball's favorite place to hang out. You might even call it his classroom!
Room 8 lived to be 21 years old!
After a few years, a family living near the school finally decided to take the studious cat in, but Room 8 continued to come to school regularly, clearly intent on completing his education – and then some!
Room 8 just kept coming back for 16 years, until he passed away in 1968, at the ripe old age of 21.
By that point, he'd done more than enough to ensure his immortality. A mural in his honor proudly adorns the school grounds, and his story is passed on by teachers to each new class.
Then there's that very special tombstone in Calabasas, which guarantees that Room 8 will never be forgotten.
Cover photo: Bildmontage: 123rf/bilanol & Facebook/Screenshot/Catt County Nippers