Cat tries to escape the vet with his hilarious "hiding spot"
Bellini the cat did his best to make himself invisible at the vet's office, and his hilarious idea has made him a TikTok star!
The clip of the orange Maine Coon and Persian mix was shared on TikTok a little over a week ago, and it has since been viewed over 600,000 times.
Bellini the cat can be seen sitting in the corner of the vet's office, his eyes stubbornly fixed on the wall as he evidently channeled the motto: "If I can't see you, you can't see me."
It seems the feline was desperate to avoid a visit to the vet, but now that he was at the office, he clung to his camouflage strategy!
A nurse eventually tried to coax him out, but Bellini wouldn't budge from his corner.
"10/10 hiding spot," his owner joked in the caption. "Do you think they saw him?"
In the comments, TikTokers proved they were on Bellini's side all the way!
"Did y'all ever find him???" one user wrote.
"There's no cat in that room so I guess the vet should just keep it moving," another joked.
Bellini's owner also assured viewers that the kitty wasn't in any danger or under serious stress, writing, "He's just a sensitive soul at the vet, but he was totally okay before and after."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@little.orange.kitty