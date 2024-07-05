Cat visitor shocks woman recovering from hangover!

Colombia - While nursing a hangover, Harriet Coombs was stunned to find an unexpected guest sleeping beside her – a cat !

Harriet Coombs went to bed alone, but she woke up with company! © Screenshot/TikTok/@harriet_coombs

Back in May, the Londoner, who was on a big trip to South America, had discovered that a dog had made itself at home in her tent when she woke up in Nicaragua.

But the pup wouldn't be her only animal visitor on the trip!

After a wild night in Colombia, Coombs was once again joined by some unexpected company when she opened her eyes in her bed in the morning.

In an interview with Newsweek this week, the travel-loving woman revealed that she had been out partying until four in the morning, after which she had gone straight to bed.

She then woke up at around 9 AM and discovered a cat on the other side of her mosquito net!

At least Coombs knew how to take advantage of the situation, as she made a viral TikTok out of it.