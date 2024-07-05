Cat visitor shocks woman recovering from hangover!
Colombia - While nursing a hangover, Harriet Coombs was stunned to find an unexpected guest sleeping beside her – a cat!
Back in May, the Londoner, who was on a big trip to South America, had discovered that a dog had made itself at home in her tent when she woke up in Nicaragua.
But the pup wouldn't be her only animal visitor on the trip!
After a wild night in Colombia, Coombs was once again joined by some unexpected company when she opened her eyes in her bed in the morning.
In an interview with Newsweek this week, the travel-loving woman revealed that she had been out partying until four in the morning, after which she had gone straight to bed.
She then woke up at around 9 AM and discovered a cat on the other side of her mosquito net!
At least Coombs knew how to take advantage of the situation, as she made a viral TikTok out of it.
Hostel cat surprises sleeping tourist in viral TikTok
Despite being totally hungover, the 34-year-old grabbed her phone to film the visiting feline.
"I dont know how this keeps happening to me. I swear im not trying to make waking up with strange animals in my bed my entire personality," she wrote in the caption of the TikTok.
Incidentally, the curious clip shows the British woman leaving the window of her bedroom open – an invitation that the kitty was more than happy to accept.
As it turned out, the furry friend was the hostel cat named Mamacita.
However, she was not cuddly, as Coombs revealed to the outlet.
At the first approach, the cat ran away!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@harriet_coombs