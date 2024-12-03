Cat was locked in a tiny cage for 12 years – her first night of freedom is melting hearts

Boston, Massachusetts - Luna the cat lived a sad life locked away in a too-small rabbit cage before she was rescued by her loving owner, as shown in a recently posted viral video .

"Its been 6 years since this day and over 2,000 days have now been spent telling her she is the queen of the universe and kissing her curly tummy and giving her the world," her owner captioned the post.

The video shows the loving cat on the adorably cuddle-filled first night in her new home.

On December 28, 2018, Julie Nashawaty discovered then-12-year-old Luna at an animal shelter in Boston.

While the woman had originally just wanted to drop off her donations, there was an instant connection between her and the elderly Maine Coon cat.

"She was tiny, frail, and had been through so much," Julie told Newsweek.

"After just two seconds together, I knew she was mine."

The kitty had been rescued from a hoarding situation where over 50 cats were stuffed into rabbit cages and seriously neglected.

Luna, who was found weighing only six pounds, had a respiratory infection, fur caked with her own waste, and teeth broken from her cage's rabbit water bottle.

Even after all of this, she was still trusting and affectionate.