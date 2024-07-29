Cat won't leave pregnant owner's side – when the baby arrives, hearts melt!

Cornwall, UK - Carly Wadham from Cornwall didn't even know she was pregnant yet when her cat Simba first wouldn't leave her side, but soon everything made sense! .

Simba the cat never left his owner Carly Wadham's side when she was pregnant with her son Theo (r.) © Collage Screenshots/TikTok/@mybabyandus

After the birth of little Theo, Simba showed that he hadn't been directly concerned with his owner in the past months.

Instead, it became clear that the cat had just been waiting for his bestie to arrive!

"The day we brought Theo home from the hospital, [Simba] was the first cat to get close to him and smell him, and then, from that moment, he didn't leave his side," the mother of two said in an interview with Newsweek.

Wadham has four other cats as well as a teenage son who Simba also likes to look after.