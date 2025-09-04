Catfight! Kitties bicker over who gets to sit near the baby in adorable viral video

The viral video of a mother holding her camera up to her baby could have been perfectly serene – if these cat troublemakers hadn't sneaked into the shot.

While the baby plays peacefully in bed, two cats are engaged in a fierce battle in the background. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@bradandwhiskey

User @bradandwhiskey became a mother for the first time a few months ago, and her favorite photo subject since then has been her baby.

One day, the camera was once again focused on the child resting peacefully on its parents' bed.

However, the viewer's gaze is quickly distracted from the sweet scene as a fierce battle takes place in the background.

Two cats can be seen fighting over a place in the baby's empty crib sitting nearby.

While the white and brown cat sits in the newborn's crib, an orange cat crouches in front of it.

Enraged, the first cat is always delivering violent blows in the direction of the other animal, which also lets its claws and teeth do the talking. Clearly, each animal wants the chance to sit in the special spot!

Do the cats want to play at being human babies themselves, or do they want a primo spot to do some quality babywatching? Either way, it's pretty darn cute to see.