7 dog breeds with curly hair: temperaments, breed histories, grooming tips, and more!

By Sonja Hollaender, Steffi Feldman

Whether curly-coated or lightly curly, dogs with curls look extremely cute. For many of these dog breeds, the curly splendor has a very practical background. Learn more in this helpful dog guide!

Dogs with curls must be groomed very well so that the coat does not become matted. © 123RF/guruxox The hair of curly dog breeds feels consistently soft when petted due to their dense undercoat. A pleasant side-effect for dog owners of such breeds is the fact that many curly dogs shed significantly less – and some breeds almost not at all! As a result, they also cause fewer allergies in humans. However, the beautiful coat structure also requires special attention. Grooming is extremely important for dogs with curls. The dog's coat should be brushed regularly or even daily, as otherwise the hair can quickly become matted, and dirt and pests can get stuck in their curly wool. However, you shouldn't overdo it to best maintain the "oil-fat balance" of the coat. In the wild, dogs would groom their coat themselves, for example, by "scaling" their backs in the grass or by romping through the undergrowth. This dog guide has put together 7 cute dog breeds with curls to help you learn more about these delightful pups!



1. Bichon Frisé – the name says it all

Look, a Bichon Frisé! This small curly-haired dog is a very popular breed with families. © Unsplash/Matt Briney The name says it all: Frisé means frizzy, curly, or fluffy in French! And the Bichon Frisé is one of the tiniest dog breeds with curls. Their densely curled and silky coat is usually white, contrasting with the dog's small black button eyes and black muzzle. However, there are also variants with cream, light brown, or apricot-colored coats.

Although the breed is an independent dog and can sometimes be stubborn, the curly whirlwind is considered a very docile, obedient dog breed. At the same time, it is a sensitive little dude that loves to cuddle with its owner. With a great play instinct and a moderate urge to move, this breed is fun enough to play around without needing extremely long walks.

2. Water dogs are protected from the waves by their curly coats

Isn't the Lagotto Romagnolo water dog breed gorgeous? © 123RF/pfotenweltfoto Water dogs usually have dark, curly coats, but there are also breeds with light colors or multi-colored coats. Their name comes from the fact that they were used for water work as scenting or porter dogs – and in some cases, are still used for those tasks today. The animals benefit from their special puffy coat: not only does the dense curl pattern keep the water away from the skin, but it also provides a slightly oily film that naturally covers the individual hairs. This means that they stay warm longer in cold water and dry quickly on land. Water dogs include these curly breeds:

American Water Spaniel

Barbet

Portuguese Water Dog

Irish Water Spaniel

Lagotto Romagnolo

Spanish Water Spaniel

Weatherhound

3. Poodles are famous for their curlicue hairstyles

Poodles' curly coats are often artfully shorn, although this dog grooming style is becoming increasingly rare nowadays. © 123RF/dixi_ Poodles are probably the best-known dog breed with curls. This special dog breed is exceptionally popular and is well-known for its sometimes extravagant hairstyles. Indeed, poodles' curly coats are often artfully shorn, although this dog grooming style is becoming increasingly rare nowadays! Why bother when they're just going to roll around in mud right after the salon, right?

4. Bedlington Terriers have an unusual hair growth pattern

The fluffy head hair and the fringes on the ears of Bedlington Terriors make this dog look a bit unusual. © 123RF/sergeytikhomirov This dog with curls stands out due to its particularly curious appearance, which is mainly due to the heavy growth on the forehead and muzzle that makes the head shape of this breed appear somewhat unusual. The head has a pear shape due to the shape of the skull and the heavy hair growth on the top. The curly tufts of hair on the tips of the ears are also uncommon. Most specimens of this breed have blue-grey fur, adding to their unique look. In terms of temperament, this terrier breed is rather calm and gentle. They are also generally very agile and athletic, and can run fast as well as being good swimmers. Anyone considering this curly dog breed should provide their new pet with sufficient exercise, if not enroll them in dog sports.



5. Curly-coated retrievers are real family dogs

Agile and friendly, this curly-haired dog breed has the typical character of a retriever. © 123RF/capturelight Most people associate retrievers with dogs with smooth, short coats, but there is a variety with curly coats: curly-coated retrievers. This breed combines the Newfoundland, Irish Water Spaniel, and Poodle. Just like Golden or Labrador Retrievers, they are popular family dogs because they have a playful and friendly nature and love playing fetch. However, they are also somewhat dominant, attentive, good watchdogs, and have a lot of energy. You should therefore definitely be able to offer a curly-coated dog a confident upbringing and plenty of exercise.

The thick curly coat is black or brown and, as with most curly dogs, ensures that they cut a good figure in the water and don't get cold easily. That's a good thing, because this curly dog breed loves to frolic in the water!

6. Labradoodle – two in one!

The curls are specific to this dog, but the shape, color and size can vary greatly. © Unsplash/Bruce Williamson Not only does the name immediately reveal what this dog breed is made of, but you can also tell by looking: Labrador and Poodle. To be more precise, a Labradoodle is a cross between a Labrador retriever and a large poodle. Although not yet a recognized dog breed, this popular mix is well on its way to becoming one! The hybrid dog combines numerous great characteristics of the two original breeds: the sweet, curly-haired dog is very friendly, loyal, playful, and enjoys long walks or dog sports.

7. Bouvier Des Flandres with silky waves

The strong body, long eyebrows, and moustache are typical of a Bouvier Des Flandres. © 123RF/volofin Originating from Belgium, the Bouvier is a muscular, alert herding dog with pronounced protective behavior, but not known for aggression. Rather, this curly-haired dog is also a friendly and usually even-tempered family dog that can be very affectionate and likes to focus on one person or an "alpha" dog. It tends to have somewhat rough, curly locks on its body and silky, wavy hair on its muzzle and above its eyes, which grows longer. The cute curled tail completes the stylish look of this dog breed.