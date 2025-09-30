Cat's adorable way of waking up owner goes viral: "Sleeping in? Never heard of her"
Who needs an alarm clocks when you have a cat at home?
On her TikTok page @logng39ah4, a cat owner shared how her pet likes to wake her up every morning.
In the short clip, the determined feline climbs onto her owner's bed and tries to wake her up with gentle head bumps and soothing purrs, while also cuddling up to her face and licking her hand several times.
"Sleeping in? Never heard of her because this is my cat trying to wake me up every morning," the video's text reads.
With more than two million views and hundreds of thousands of likes, the clip has become a viral hit.
In the comments, TikTokers gushed over the kitty's adorable behavior, but many cat owners couldn't hide their jealousy about this feline's gentle approach!
"your cat is so polite mine screams in my face and steps on my face," one user said, while another wrote, "Oh no that's so awful, mine eats plastic and screams."
According to experts, cats love routines, so this feline's gentle coaxing of her owner comes as no surprise.
As veterinarian Dr. Lorna Whittemore explained to Newsweek, cats develop internal clocks based on their daily habits, so irregularities like their owner sleeping in late can inspire them to come up with a creative way to get back on track.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@logng39ah4