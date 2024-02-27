Cats are adorably confused after meeting a puppy for the first time: "What are you?"

These cats just met a dog for the first time, and let's just say that they have some questions.

A now-viral TikTok video from user @turbo_piuma_pila shows the confusing moment when three Siberian cats – Turbo, Piuma, and Pila – met their new puppy sibling!

According to the video's on-screen text, this was the very first time that any of the cats had ever even seen a dog before.

Understandably, they were kind of thrown for a loop!

At first, the video shows the big fluffy cats surrounding the small dog, who is being held by its owner.

Once the animals are a bit more used to one another, however, Patty the puppy is set down on the floor.

As the dog bumbles around after the others, eager to play, the cats look at their new sibling with a mix of concern and confusion on their faces.

The hysterical clip has gone viral on TikTok with 4.4 million views and counting!