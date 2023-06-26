Cats are taking over the Rome airport and officials are worried!

Cats roaming Rome's Fiumicino International Airport could end up endagering air traffic. © 123rf/marinatr

Per the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, authorities at the airport are dealing with a whole bunch of furry interlopers who could end up endangering air traffic.

That's because dozens of cats roam the runways, making every nook and cranny their home. From access points and air ducts in service areas, to various buildings meant for storing vital equipment, these feline squatters are actually starting to pose real problems for airport safety, especially during their nighttime searches for food.

The potential for a cat-astrophe shouldn't be underestimated and officials are worried about flight takeoffs being interrupted. Meetings have been held with various animal rights groups to come up with a solution.

Per the report, authorities intend to thoroughly search the area and find all the cats, before taking them to safety.