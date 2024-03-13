Cat's cartoonish looks amaze the internet
Rostov-on-Don, Russia - Fedya the cat looks like a child's drawing come to life! The gray feline's whimsical cartoon-like facial expression has the internet in awe.
As soon as Natalya Zhdanova (42) started posting pictures of her four-year-old cat, the internet went wild.
Fedya's Instagram boasts over 300,000 followers, and pic and videos of the yellow-eyed cat regularly go viral.
Natalya, from Rostov-on-Don, found Fedya in her backyard in 2020. When she discovered the kitten, she was afraid he wouldn't survive.
Fedya was born with a coordination disorder and initially had difficulty moving. Luckily, with the help of his loving human, the cat has blossomed.
"I didn't notice that he had any unusual appearance - he just seemed cute and funny to me. But my friends and acquaintances told me that this cat must be shown to the world," Natalya told the Daily Mail.
Cat's owner was reluctant to share her funny feline with the world
At first, the 42-year-old was hesitant to share photos of her beloved pet on social media.
"But as soon as I realized that Fedya brings joy and smiles to people, I realized that I had found my favorite thing in this," Natayla told the outlet.
She's thrilled that Instagram users love her cat and accept her humorous way of dealing with Fedya's unique appearance.
In one viral video, Fedya appears memorized by a toy hanging from a string.
Fedya's fans love this cat's unique face. One gushed, "That face makes him even more adorable," while another exclaimed, "Fedya, you're not like everyone else – and that's great!"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/fedja_kot