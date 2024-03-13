Cat's cartoonish looks amaze the internet

Rostov-on-Don, Russia - Fedya the cat looks like a child's drawing come to life! The gray feline's whimsical cartoon-like facial expression has the internet in awe.

Instagram users are in love with this cat because of his unique looks! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/fedja_kot

As soon as Natalya Zhdanova (42) started posting pictures of her four-year-old cat, the internet went wild.

Fedya's Instagram boasts over 300,000 followers, and pic and videos of the yellow-eyed cat regularly go viral.

Natalya, from Rostov-on-Don, found Fedya in her backyard in 2020. When she discovered the kitten, she was afraid he wouldn't survive.

Fedya was born with a coordination disorder and initially had difficulty moving. Luckily, with the help of his loving human, the cat has blossomed.

"I didn't notice that he had any unusual appearance - he just seemed cute and funny to me. But my friends and acquaintances told me that this cat must be shown to the world," Natalya told the Daily Mail.