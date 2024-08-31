Cat's dedicated work as a "bartender" takes TikTok by storm!
Maha Sarakham, Thailand - At a bar in the Thai province of Maha Sarakham, one employee is making waves for his dedicated work – but he isn't any old bartender, he's a cat!
In a viral TikTok from @tony_thesleepingcat, the orange Oyen cat is seen sitting rooted to his spot on the table at the small outdoor restaurant called Sit-Camp Bar.
The kitty stands proud with a QR code tied to his collar, which customers can scan with their phones.
According to a report from Must Share News, the four-legged friend is said to be a real "star," as Tony is seen as the heart and soul of the bar!
The kitty scanning system is not only extremely imaginative but also quite practical – this way, customers can pay for the order or even give the helpful cat a tip!
Tony the cat is a living QR code!
Admittedly, the bar cat didn't seem to be in the most joyous of moods, but his slightly annoyed look could at least be interpreted as a subtle lack of interest.
Nevertheless, the calmness that the cat radiated amid the loud music in the background was pretty remarkable!
His patience is probably due to Tony's experience with people, but even that was not always the case, as his owner explained to the news outlet.
Despite his annoyed expression, Tony's chill vibe is likely due to the fact that he wants for nothing at the busy bar.
After all, there are worse things than enjoying a full stomach and sitting lazily as customers scan the code!
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@tony_thesleepingcat