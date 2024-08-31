Cat's dedicated work as a "bartender" takes TikTok by storm!

At a bar in the Thai province of Maha Sarakham, one employee is making waves for his dedicated work – but he isn't any old bartender, he's a cat!

By Simon Schwenk

Maha Sarakham, Thailand - At a bar in the Thai province of Maha Sarakham, one employee is making waves for his dedicated work – but he isn't any old bartender, he's a cat!

Tony the cat has gone viral for his work as a QR-code-bearing bartender in Thailand.
Tony the cat has gone viral for his work as a QR-code-bearing bartender in Thailand.  © Screenshot/TikTok/@tony_thesleepingcat

In a viral TikTok from @tony_thesleepingcat, the orange Oyen cat is seen sitting rooted to his spot on the table at the small outdoor restaurant called Sit-Camp Bar.

The kitty stands proud with a QR code tied to his collar, which customers can scan with their phones.

According to a report from Must Share News, the four-legged friend is said to be a real "star," as Tony is seen as the heart and soul of the bar!

Dog becomes a wedding photographer – and goes viral with his footage!
Dogs Dog becomes a wedding photographer – and goes viral with his footage!

The kitty scanning system is not only extremely imaginative but also quite practical – this way, customers can pay for the order or even give the helpful cat a tip!

Tony the cat is a living QR code!

Tony the cat bears a bit of a grumpy expression, but he nevertheless continues his bartending duties!
Tony the cat bears a bit of a grumpy expression, but he nevertheless continues his bartending duties!  © Screenshot/TikTok/@tony_thesleepingcat

Admittedly, the bar cat didn't seem to be in the most joyous of moods, but his slightly annoyed look could at least be interpreted as a subtle lack of interest.

Nevertheless, the calmness that the cat radiated amid the loud music in the background was pretty remarkable!

His patience is probably due to Tony's experience with people, but even that was not always the case, as his owner explained to the news outlet.

Snake expert comes running after family makes horror-filled find in living room!
Animals Snake expert comes running after family makes horror-filled find in living room!

Despite his annoyed expression, Tony's chill vibe is likely due to the fact that he wants for nothing at the busy bar.

After all, there are worse things than enjoying a full stomach and sitting lazily as customers scan the code!

Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@tony_thesleepingcat

More on Cats: