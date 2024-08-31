Cat's dedicated work as a "bartender" takes TikTok by storm!

Maha Sarakham, Thailand - At a bar in the Thai province of Maha Sarakham, one employee is making waves for his dedicated work – but he isn't any old bartender, he's a cat !

Tony the cat has gone viral for his work as a QR-code-bearing bartender in Thailand. © Screenshot/TikTok/@tony_thesleepingcat

In a viral TikTok from @tony_thesleepingcat, the orange Oyen cat is seen sitting rooted to his spot on the table at the small outdoor restaurant called Sit-Camp Bar.

The kitty stands proud with a QR code tied to his collar, which customers can scan with their phones.

According to a report from Must Share News, the four-legged friend is said to be a real "star," as Tony is seen as the heart and soul of the bar!



The kitty scanning system is not only extremely imaginative but also quite practical – this way, customers can pay for the order or even give the helpful cat a tip!