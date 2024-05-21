Cat's dramatic reaction to new baby goes viral: "Otis doesn't like to share"
Sydney, Australia - This cat's reaction to losing its only-child status has the internet giggling. The kitty has no interest in being second-best, as a hysterical TikTok video shows!
Lahni Amosa (24) and her husband, Komiti Tuilagi (25), became parents for the first time a few months after they got a black cat named Otis.
Otis wasn't thrilled that he was no longer the center of attention, as a now-viral TikTok video shows.
In the cute clip, Komiti wants to cuddle with his five-month-old son Tavini, but Otis isn't having it!
Instead of letting the dad bond with his baby, the cat plops down between the two. Then, Otis rubs his furry head all over his human's face.
TikTokers think this cat's cheeky behavior is hysterical, and the video boasts over 4.6 million views!
TikTokers can relate to this jealous kitty
TikTokers couldn't get over how this cat tries to break up the father-son bonding time, and many shared that their pets acted similarly when they brought their children home.
While Otis appears to be jealous of his human sibling, his mother, Lahni, told Newsweek that her son Tavini and cat "love each other's company."
She added, "Wherever the baby is, Otis is never far behind. He is Tavini's little shadow."
The couple has been loving the attention Otis has gotten because of the viral clip, and they promise it won't be the last TikTokers will see of him!
"Cats have so much personality and truly are a member of the family. We have so many more funny moments that we look forward to sharing, this is just the beginning of Otis' TikTok career," Lahni added.
We can't wait to see what other stunts this jealous kitty gets up to!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lahniamosa