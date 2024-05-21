Cat's dramatic reaction to new baby goes viral: "Otis doesn't like to share"

Sydney, Australia - This cat 's reaction to losing its only-child status has the internet giggling. The kitty has no interest in being second-best, as a hysterical TikTok video shows!

This cat is not thrilled about his owners' new baby, as a hysterical TikTok video shows. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lahniamosa

Lahni Amosa (24) and her husband, Komiti Tuilagi (25), became parents for the first time a few months after they got a black cat named Otis.

Otis wasn't thrilled that he was no longer the center of attention, as a now-viral TikTok video shows.

In the cute clip, Komiti wants to cuddle with his five-month-old son Tavini, but Otis isn't having it!

Instead of letting the dad bond with his baby, the cat plops down between the two. Then, Otis rubs his furry head all over his human's face.

TikTokers think this cat's cheeky behavior is hysterical, and the video boasts over 4.6 million views!