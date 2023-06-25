Cat's dramatic reaction to short car ride goes viral - and sparks a big debate!
Ontario, Canada - A Bengal cat named Kiwi had to ride just a short distance in the car with her owner, but a viral TikTok video reveals that she wasn't a fan of the journey - to say the least!
More than 13 million TikTok users have viewed the curious video since it was posted on June 18. In the clip, Kiwi's owner, Angie Karas, is seen briefly at the steering wheel, but the meowing cat takes center stage as she cries in dismay.
While the animal appears to be close to a nervous breakdown, her owner, who is a professional horse trainer, is calm and collected as she assures Kiwi that they won't be riding for too much longer.
"Are you OK, kitty? We're going to be there soon. You're going to make it," she tells her furry friend.
While some were crying tears of laughter at the footage in the comment section, others felt sorry for the poor Bengal cat and shared their concern for her.
Fortunately, Karas was able to explain the viral situation in an interview with Newsweek, where she clarified any concerns.
Cat's viral car struggles stir heated debate on TikTok
"Bengals are known to be chatty, but Kiwi has never stopped talking since she arrived," the owner said.
"We have back-and-forth conversations daily. We took Kiwi in the car to my parents' farm since my husband and I were planning a few days away since my parents are home to care for her. They only live a few miles down the road."
After the drive, which was only a few miles, Kiwi was immediately in good spirits, she explained.
"By the time I arrived at my parents', Kiwi was purring, enjoying chin scratches, and looking out of the windows at the view," Karas said. "When I picked her up to take her into the house, she was already looking for food, and the drive was already forgotten."
The Canadian native also brushed aside criticisms about not using a carrier, saying she tried it once but Kiwi was "panicked and stressed" inside.
"I'm so grateful for the likes and views and glad people got to meet Kiwi's personality, and to those who were concerned, not to worry, she is doing great. Her drive back home will be a lot less entertaining," she said.
