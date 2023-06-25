Cat's dramatic reaction to short car ride goes viral - and sparks a big debate!

Ontario, Canada - A Bengal cat named Kiwi had to ride just a short distance in the car with her owner, but a viral TikTok video reveals that she wasn't a fan of the journey - to say the least!

Kiwi the cat had a very passionate reaction to a short car ride with her owner. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/angiekaras

More than 13 million TikTok users have viewed the curious video since it was posted on June 18. In the clip, Kiwi's owner, Angie Karas, is seen briefly at the steering wheel, but the meowing cat takes center stage as she cries in dismay.

While the animal appears to be close to a nervous breakdown, her owner, who is a professional horse trainer, is calm and collected as she assures Kiwi that they won't be riding for too much longer.

"Are you OK, kitty? We're going to be there soon. You're going to make it," she tells her furry friend.

While some were crying tears of laughter at the footage in the comment section, others felt sorry for the poor Bengal cat and shared their concern for her.



Fortunately, Karas was able to explain the viral situation in an interview with Newsweek, where she clarified any concerns.