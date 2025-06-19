Rescuers are horrified to see the condition of neglected mama dog
Phoenix, Arizona - When the rescuers from the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) were called at the end of May to rescue a mother dog and her babies, they were shocked.
The mother dog had been left in blazing 99 degrees Fahrenheit heat with no shade, no water, and nine newborn puppies to take care of!
To make matters worse, the dog had been dyed with leopard spots all over her body.
Fittingly, she was soon named "Rainbow Brite."
According to rescuers, the dog and her puppies had not been abandoned, but rather her owner was completely overwhelmed with them and had therefore neglected their care.
"Rainbow Brite was in an incredibly dangerous situation when she was found," explained Joe Casados from the AHS in an interview with Newsweek.
"Being left outside in the Arizona sun with no water, and puppies to care for, would have very likely led to a poor outcome for Rainbow Brite and her puppies."
Dog mom shocks social media users with her uncanny leopard fur!
When the AHS published the first posts with her and the cute puppies on Facebook and TikTok, they quickly garnered tens of thousands of views.
In the meantime, Rainbow Brite and her little ones have been placed with a foster family, where the animals are currently being nursed until they are strong enough for their vaccinations.
"We are still learning about Rainbow Brite's personality and her foster family will help provide us with a full report, which will give us more information on the type of home she would be best suited for," Casados said.
Incidentally, the animal shelter was unable to find out when and how the leopard spots were given to the mother dog.
"We don't know how or when she received her spots, but the condition she was in when our EAMTs arrived on scene indicated she was in need of help," Casados added.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Arizona Humane Society