Rescuers are horrified to see the condition of neglected mama dog

Phoenix, Arizona - When the rescuers from the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) were called at the end of May to rescue a mother dog and her babies, they were shocked.

The mother dog had been left in blazing 99 degrees Fahrenheit heat with no shade, no water, and nine newborn puppies to take care of!

To make matters worse, the dog had been dyed with leopard spots all over her body.

Fittingly, she was soon named "Rainbow Brite."

According to rescuers, the dog and her puppies had not been abandoned, but rather her owner was completely overwhelmed with them and had therefore neglected their care.

"Rainbow Brite was in an incredibly dangerous situation when she was found," explained Joe Casados from the AHS in an interview with Newsweek.

"Being left outside in the Arizona sun with no water, and puppies to care for, would have very likely led to a poor outcome for Rainbow Brite and her puppies."