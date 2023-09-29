Cat's excitement at owner's return caught in adorable camera footage

Nottingham, UK - Kerry Chapman already knew that her cat , Shadow, always greets her and her boyfriend joyfully at the door, but when she looked at the footage from her pet camera, her heart melted all over again!

Shadow the cat eagerly awaited her owner's return. © Screenshot/TikTok/@shadow.the.house.panther

The way Shadow behaved in the footage was new territory for Kerry, as it revealed one component of the pet's welcome routine that she didn't know!

In the viral clip with nearly two million views on TikTok, Shadow can be seen waiting patiently by the window for her owner to return.

Since the cat can see the driveway from the window, the video shows her meowing as soon as the car pulls up before leaping off the windowsill in a blur once they get to the door.

"It was really heartwarming watching the footage back and seeing and hearing how excited she was to see us," Kerry said in a recent interview with Newsweek.