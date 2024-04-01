Cat's gift-giving proves better than owner's exes: "If they wanted to, they would"

Los Angeles, California - Who needs flowers from a boyfriend when you've got a loving cat ?

Mason the cat always turns to her owner with a gift – something the human's exes never did! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kim..johnson

Life with a cat sure is wonderful, as TikToker Kim Johnson has proven!

Her cat, Mason, loves to bring her random items as a special "gift" – something none of Kim's exes had done!

"I can count on one hand the combined total of all of my exes having ever brought me a gift or surprising me with something," she said in a video on her TikTok page @kim..johnson.

"But my cat can't go to bed without making sure she brought me a cute little present," the 25-year-old added.

Many viewers on TikTok were touched by the cute cat. In the viral clip, which has received more than 200,000 likes, the sweet furry friend repeatedly grabs her owner's attention with stuffed animals or other objects.

In a recent interview with Newsweek, Kim praised her cat as her "best friend in the whole wide world."