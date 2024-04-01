Cat's gift-giving proves better than owner's exes: "If they wanted to, they would"

One woman's cat proved to be the ideal dating standard after picking up a habit of bringing her owner gifts, something the TikToker joked her exes never did.

By Benjamin Richter

Los Angeles, California - Who needs flowers from a boyfriend when you've got a loving cat?

Mason the cat always turns to her owner with a gift – something the human's exes never did!
Life with a cat sure is wonderful, as TikToker Kim Johnson has proven!

Her cat, Mason, loves to bring her random items as a special "gift" – something none of Kim's exes had done!

"I can count on one hand the combined total of all of my exes having ever brought me a gift or surprising me with something," she said in a video on her TikTok page @kim..johnson.

"But my cat can't go to bed without making sure she brought me a cute little present," the 25-year-old added.

Many viewers on TikTok were touched by the cute cat. In the viral clip, which has received more than 200,000 likes, the sweet furry friend repeatedly grabs her owner's attention with stuffed animals or other objects.

In a recent interview with Newsweek, Kim praised her cat as her "best friend in the whole wide world."

Cat's affection leads TikToker to up her dating standards!

TikTok users couldn't get enough of Mason's adorable gifts.
"When I first adopted her, she was very shy – she had been surrendered to a shelter twice... Slowly, she started to warm up to me and now we're attached at the hip," Kim said.

After the duo moved to Los Angeles, Mason eventually offered toys as well as hair ties and yarn.

The cat always gives a certain "meow" with the gifts to signal her arrival.

"My reaction is the same every time," Kim said. "I make sure to thank her thoroughly and give her lots of pets so she knows how much I appreciate her."

According to the influencer, gifts have always played a role in all her relationships, past and present, as she sees them as her "love language."

Kim herself has a habit of "spoiling" past partners, often "paying for dinners and buying them gifts to receive nothing in return."

"If a cat can figure out how to show appreciation for me, then I need to raise my standards for a man immediately," she concluded. Preach, Kim!

